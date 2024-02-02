StockNews.com Downgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

