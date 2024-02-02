StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

