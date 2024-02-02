StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.