StockNews.com Lowers BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.86. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
