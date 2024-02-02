StockNews.com Lowers BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.86. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

