StockNews.com Lowers HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get HNI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HNI

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HNI has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HNI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $821,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,659.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $821,067.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,659.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $363,532.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,786.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HNI by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.