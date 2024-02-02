StockNews.com Upgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $185.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $111,725,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $108,747,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

