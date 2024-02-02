Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 1,146,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,301. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

