Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $261,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,538. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $57.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

