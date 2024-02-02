Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.59. 83,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

