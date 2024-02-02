Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.27. 21,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.99. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

