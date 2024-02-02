Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.27. 21,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.99. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About Stora Enso Oyj
