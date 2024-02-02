STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.65 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05180053 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,915,146.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

