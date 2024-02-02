Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 1,532 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 166,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 167,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:SMB opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

