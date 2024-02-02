Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $149.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

