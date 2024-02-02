Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 835 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

