Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 492,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,686,000 after buying an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

