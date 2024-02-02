Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VDC opened at $196.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.45.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.