Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 921,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

