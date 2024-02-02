Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.38% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 198,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 57,638 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000.

Shares of BATS:LQDI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This is an increase from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

