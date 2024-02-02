Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $492,000 in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6,040.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL opened at $47.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.55 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

