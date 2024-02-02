Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 74.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 90.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $119.23. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.51%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

