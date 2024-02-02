Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 981,384 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,336,000 after acquiring an additional 834,324 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

