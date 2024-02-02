Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 957 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 13.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 44.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

