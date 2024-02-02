Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,088 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,540,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 717,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 314,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

