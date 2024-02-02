Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70 to $12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.58. The company issued revenue guidance of +7.5 to +9.0% yr/yr or $22.035 billion to $22.343 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 billion. Stryker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.700-12.000 EPS.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.13. 278,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,442. The stock has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.52.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

