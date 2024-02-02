Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8,901.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 871,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

