Summit Financial LLC Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.6 %

SLB stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

