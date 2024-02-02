Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $770.77 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $789.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $712.45 and a 200 day moving average of $625.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

