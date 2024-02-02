Summit Financial LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

