Summit Financial LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

