Summit Financial LLC Purchases 2,501 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 373.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $1,692,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,172,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,151,000 after acquiring an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,390. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average is $115.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

