Summit Financial LLC Sells 410 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.