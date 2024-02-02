Summit Financial LLC Sells 635 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.02 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.