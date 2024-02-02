Summit Financial LLC Sells 7,091 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

CCI opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

