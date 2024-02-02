SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE SXC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,095,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 273,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 295,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

