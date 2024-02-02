SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.56. SunPower shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 1,393,323 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

SunPower Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $612.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

