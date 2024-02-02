Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $14.90

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.30. Sunrun shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 3,659,598 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.04.

Sunrun Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

