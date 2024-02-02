sUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.48 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $54.48 million and $1.59 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 54,694,446 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

