Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Gap Down to $39.38

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.38, but opened at $38.00. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 109,343 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

