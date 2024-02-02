Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

TPR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 547,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

