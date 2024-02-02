Tapestry (TPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY24 guidance at $4.10-4.15 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,024 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

