TD Cowen Downgrades Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) to Market Perform

TD Cowen lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $20.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,934 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,352 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,455 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

