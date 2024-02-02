TD Cowen Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Market Perform

TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.16.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $116.74 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.95.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after buying an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

