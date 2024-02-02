TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

TDK Price Performance

Shares of TTDKY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. 28,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. TDK has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

