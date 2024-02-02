TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Steven T. Merkt Sells 99,777 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

TEL stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

