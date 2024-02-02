Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $252,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $3,296,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Tecnoglass stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

