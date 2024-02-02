Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0 million-$590.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.1 million. Teradyne also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. 552,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.27.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

