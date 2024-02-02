Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.49 million. Teradyne also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.380 EPS.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.29. 599,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.