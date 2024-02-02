TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TeraWulf by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. On average, analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

