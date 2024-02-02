TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Cap of $212.83 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $212.83 million and $6.10 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00083565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001280 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,742,898 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,373,845 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

