Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.38 on Friday, hitting $183.48. The company had a trading volume of 58,259,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,309,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.85 and a 200 day moving average of $240.27. The company has a market cap of $584.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

